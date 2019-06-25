KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school will go to trial in a city about 45 miles from where the attack happened.

A judge in Galveston County has moved the capital murder trial of Santa Fe High School shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis to Richmond, in Fort Bend County. Pagourtzis, who attended Santa Fe High, is also charged with aggravated assault.

Thirteen people were wounded in the May 2018 attack.

Judge John Ellisor in February approved a defense request for a venue change amid intense publicity. Ellisor on Friday set jury selection for January as Pagourtzis faces state charges as an adult, but isn’t eligible for the death penalty because he was 17 during the attack.

The defense says 18-year-old Pagourtzis also faces 11 federal counts in a case sealed because he was a minor during the shootings.

