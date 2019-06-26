CORINTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Corinth Police arrested a suspect in Monday’s robbery of the Wells Fargo bank at 4051 FM 2181.
Martin Kyle Cummins, 42, is in the Collin County Jail charged with aggravated robbery.
Police said Cummins went inside the bank, approached a teller and passed a note that demanded money.
Police said the note implied Cummins had an explosive device. He took cash and took off.
He was arrested the next day.
“Some great police work resulted in this quick arrest and I am very proud of our officers,” said Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner. “The case also provided an excellent example of the value of teamwork, as Corinth PD had terrific support from the Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek Police Departments, Denton County Sheriff, the FBI, Texas DPS and the U.S. Marshals Service.”