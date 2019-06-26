  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A suspect is now in custody for the murder of 27-year-old Joshua Ford, who was shot and killed late May in Dallas.

Through the investigation, detectives determined that Zavein Lockett, 29, was responsible for the murder of Ford.

Zavein Lockett mugshot (Photo Credit: Dallas Police Department)

On May 30 at approximately 6:54 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Villa Bonita Apartments located at 8441 La Prada Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found Ford was shot during an altercation with an unknown male. He died from injuries at the scene.

On June 25, Lockett was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshal North Texas Task Force. He was then transported to Jack Evans Police Headquarters where he was read his Miranda rights.

Lockett’s bond has not yet been set.

