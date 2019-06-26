Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have identified the man who was shot to death just before midnight Tuesday night at the Park at Cliff Creek Apartments in the Redbird area.
The victim, Jose Gonzalez, 32, was found with gunshot wounds outside his vehicle at the apartment complex in the 7300 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway.
According to police, two men apparently pulled up next to Gonzalez’s vehicle and after demanding his property at gunpoint, one of them got out and shot Gonzalez.
The suspects then drove off.
Police are questioning witnesses and do not have any suspects or a motive for the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chaney with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3650, or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.