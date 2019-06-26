  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

by Erin Jones | CBS 11
Filed Under:Asylum, crossing the border, DFW News, drowning, father and daughter, Image, Immigration, Irving, Oscar Alberto Martinez, photo, Texas, U.S.-Mexico Border

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An image of a migrant dad and his young daughter who drowned attempting to reach the United States has sparked outrage across the country.

Those close to Oscar Alberto Martinez confirm his family was headed to Irving.

Martinez wanted to go there to be with family and find work.

“Seeing that image… he always protected her,” Rosa Ramirez, Martinez’ mother said.

Ramirez said her her son left El Salvador trying to give his almost 2-year-old daughter a better life in United States.

The photo of the two face down in the Rio Grande documents the tragic end of their attempt to reach Irving. In their final moments, Martinez’ daughter’s arm was wrapped around her father’s neck.

View of the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Martinez Ramirez and his daughter, who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande -on their way to the US- in Matamoros, state of Tamaulipas on June 24, 2019.  (Photo credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

“I’m feeling so many different things now,” Ramirez said. “You never let go. You can tell he was trying to protect her.”

Martinez’ family said he spent weeks trying to seek asylum at the U.S. Consulate in Mexico, but couldn’t get anyone to talk to him. His father said he was there about two or three months.”

Martinez and his family then decided to attempt to cross the border illegally.

“They never made it and now instead of a reunion they’ll be attending two funerals,” Domingo Garcia, President of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said.

Garcia is in communication with those close to Martinez’ family in Irving.

“This just happened yesterday and you can imagine the trials and tribulations of what this family is going through and the fear that something could happen of them also here in Irving,” Garcia said.

