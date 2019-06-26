(CBS 11) – Simple Minds was a pop/rock band from Glasgow, Scotland, who were most active between 1985-1986.

Members included: Jim Kerr (vocals), Charles Burchill (guitar, keyboards), Michael MacNeil (keyboards), John Giblin (bass) and Mel Gaynor (drums). Kerr was married to Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders from 1984-1990.

Of the five songs that charted between 1985-1991, four of the five charted within 15 months of each other (March 1985-May 1986). They had a #1 hit out of the gate with “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” which stayed on the charts for 14 weeks. Today’s song was “mid-chart” type of song: not a #1 or a top 10 hit but one that was a mid-Top 40’s sort of song.

“All The Things She Said” was their fourth song to chart and the last one from the 1985-1986 period. This is a really good song and probably should have done better on the Billboard Hot 100, but was a top 10 hit in Ireland, The Netherlands, the UK Singles, and the US Billboard Top Rock Tracks and Hot Dance Music/Club Play. Released in March 1986, written by Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Mick MacNeil, produced by Jimmy Iovine and Bob Clearmountain, running 4:15 (album version) on the Virgin Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Don’t you look back on a big lost world

Crying out tomorrow

Don’t you look down like the heroes say

Come tell me all about it

Take me to the streets where the bonfires burn

Take me in your arms and I’ll fade away

When I hear you say what you got to say

Anywhere you go, you know I’ll still be waiting

All the things she said, she said

Little darling close your eyes, there’ll be no compromising

Of all the things she said, she said

