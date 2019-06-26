Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police arrested a man following a deadly stabbing early Wednesday morning at a DART station downtown.
Ladaruis Hamilton, 31, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder.
Bond has not yet been set.
DART Police said around 3:30 a.m., prior to the start of train service, officers responded to a stabbing at West End Station in Dallas.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital, but passed away.
The case will be provided to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.