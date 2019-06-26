Filed Under:DART, dart police, DFW News, homicide suspect, Ladarius Hamilton, Stabbing, West End Station

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police arrested a man following a deadly stabbing early Wednesday morning at a DART station downtown.

Ladaruis Hamilton, 31, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder.

Bond has not yet been set.

Ladarius Hamilton

DART Police said around 3:30 a.m., prior to the start of train service, officers responded to a stabbing at West End Station in Dallas.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to the hospital, but passed away.

The case will be provided to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s