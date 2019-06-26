Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new version of the board game Monopoly is teaching players a new lesson: Cash is so yesteryear.
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new version of the board game Monopoly is teaching players a new lesson: Cash is so yesteryear.
Toy company Hasbro, which makes the game, recently announced a digital version that does away with the classic paper money and adds a voice assistant.
Instead of handling the familiar pink, blue and orange bank notes, players can press a button on a top hat at the center of the board to access a digital “Mr. Monopoly” to purchase property or pay rent.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊