NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new version of the board game Monopoly is teaching players a new lesson: Cash is so yesteryear.

Toy company Hasbro, which makes the game, recently announced a digital version that does away with the classic paper money and adds a voice assistant.

(credit: Hasbro)

Instead of handling the familiar pink, blue and orange bank notes, players can press a button on a top hat at the center of the board to access a digital “Mr. Monopoly” to purchase property or pay rent.

