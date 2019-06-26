CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas police officers knew just how to respond after dispatch received a noise complaint call.
At first the three responding Carrollton Police Department officers were reluctant to crash what they later learned was a graduation party. One officer can be heard on bodycam video saying, “I don’t want to get in on this party. They’re having a good time.”
After being greeted in the front yard and told that the celebration was for a teenager, the trio headed to the back on a “community relations” mission.
Once in the middle of the festivities the officers couldn’t help but bust a move on the dance floor and the action was all caught on one policeman’s ‘Officer “Can’t Help Himself” Bodycam’.
The department posted the video on their Facebook page saying, “We get “invited” to the greatest parties…”
Resident Luis Diaz commented on the social media post, saying, “This is how CARROLLTON TEXAS POLICE DEPARTMENT treat Latinos 👍🏻
I am very grateful with these great officers for allowing me to continue with my daughter graduation party last Saturday
Thank you so much :)”
Most all of the nearly 400 Facebook comments supported the officers actions, saying they were “good sports” and did a great job with “community policing.”