LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas Tech basketball player Deshawn Corprew has been suspended while the school investigates a Title IX complaint against the junior forward.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 04: Deshawn Corprew #3 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders speaks to the media in the locker room prior to the 2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 4, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The school said coach Chris Beard suspended Corprew after learning of the allegations. Title IX complaints can involve allegations of sexual misconduct or gender discrimination, but the school declined to comment beyond its statement.

“Once Coach Beard was made aware of Title IX allegations against Deshawn Corprew, the men’s basketball student-athlete was immediately suspended from all team activities, pending a full investigation,” athletic department officials stated in a press release Monday.

Corprew averaged 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game as a sophomore in his first season with the Red Raiders, who lost to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game.

The 6-foot-5 Corprew, who attended a prep school in North Carolina, spent his freshman year at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

