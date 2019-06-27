KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed in a reported five-vehicle crash in Kaufman County Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the eastbound lanes of US Highway 175 near State Highway 34.
When Chopper 11 first arrived on the scene, first responders could be scene covering the mangled wreckage of one vehicle with a blue tarp — most likely to hide remains that may have been still located in the severely damaged vehicle.
Near that vehicle was a white pickup truck that appeared to have been hauling a trailer. The front of that truck was damaged as well.
Three other damaged vehicles were in various locations on and near the highway.
One black pickup truck appeared to have been hit so hard that the pickup bed seemed folded beneath the rear end of that vehicle. There was what appeared to be an orange road construction warning sign underneath the left side of that truck. Another orange road construction sign was still standing on the opposite side of the highway.
A maroon SUV and a red car — still on the highway — appeared to also have been in the wreck but sustained a bit less damage.
There was no official word yet from Kaufman officials on the status of the victims other than the one fatality.
Traffic is backed up for miles as authorities investigate.
No other details have been released as of 8:15 p.m. CBS 11 has reached out to police and this article will be updated when more details are available.