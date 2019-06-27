



DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Association addressed the indictment of Farmers Branch officer Michael Dunn at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

A grand jury has yet to indict anyone for the 40 Dallas murders committed in May, but have indicted Dunn in eight days.

Mata said this shows how rushed this case was, considering autopsy results, toxicology reports and ballistic tests have not even been completed for the jury’s consideration.

“It is outside the standard operating procedures to the department,” he said. “I do not believe that officers should be held to a higher than the average citizen, but we should be treated equally to the average citizen. In this situation we were not.”

However Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot said this restores confidence in the community.

“This restores confidence in the community that the system can work quickly, fairly and efficiently,” Creuzot said.

Farmers Branch Police Chief David Hale also held a news conference Thursday morning in reaction to Dunn’s murder charge.

Hale said anytime the criminal justice system can move quickly, he think it’s a good thing.

“Many families are affected by this event and we pray that this process will ultimately bring closure to everyone involved,” Hale said.

Dunn is a 13-year veteran with the Farmers Branch Police Department and is on paid leave despite receiving a warrant for his arrest.

He’s since been released from custody after posting bond.

