DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police officer was arrested and charged with 10 counts of tampering with government records on Thursday, for allegedly writing fake tickets.
The tickets were written over a four-month period.
Officer Matthew Rushing is currently out on bond according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.
Rushing turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail regarding arrest warrants for tampering with government records, a state jail felony, as well as fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, a second degree felony.
This investigation, conducted by the Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit, stemmed from an “external complaint” received June of 2019.
Officer Rushing has been with the department since December 2008 and is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.
He is on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.