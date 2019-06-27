(CBS 11) – Here’s a good one-hit wonder song from the summer of 1964 from a vocal group based in Detroit!
The Reflections consisted of Tony Micale, Danny Bennie, Phil Castrodale, Johnny Dean and Ray Steinberg. If you were listening to your favorite AM Radio Top 40 station back then, you would have heard “(Just Like) Romeo & Juliet.”
The song first aired on CKLW/Windsor ON (just south of Detroit) in February of that year, then later was picked up by WJBK and WKNR in that market. In the US, it hit #6 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for nine weeks. Written by Bob Hamilton and Freddie Gorman, produced by Rob Reeco, running 2:18 on the Golden World records label, the lyrics go like this:
Findin’ a job tomorrow mornin’
Got a little somethin’ I wanna do
Gonna buy (gonna buy) somethin’ I could ride in
A-Take my girl (take my girl) datin’ at the drive-in
Our love’s gonna be written down in history
A-Just like Romeo and Juliet
I’m gonna buy her pretty presents
Just like the ones in a catalog
Gonna show (gonna show) how much I love
Let her know (let her know) one way or the other
Our love’s gonna be written down in history
A-Just like Romeo and Juliet
Just a fun song! Enjoy!