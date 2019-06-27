By Ken Foote
Filed Under:CKLW, Ken Foote, KLUV-FMHD2, SIRIUS XM 60’S ON 6, The Foote Files

(CBS 11) – Here’s a good one-hit wonder song from the summer of 1964 from a vocal group based in Detroit!

The Reflections consisted of Tony Micale, Danny Bennie, Phil Castrodale, Johnny Dean and Ray Steinberg. If you were listening to your favorite AM Radio Top 40 station back then, you would have heard “(Just Like) Romeo & Juliet.”

The song first aired on CKLW/Windsor ON (just south of Detroit) in February of that year, then later was picked up by WJBK and WKNR in that market. In the US, it hit #6 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for nine weeks. Written by Bob Hamilton and Freddie Gorman, produced by Rob Reeco, running 2:18 on the Golden World records label, the lyrics go like this:

Findin’ a job tomorrow mornin’
Got a little somethin’ I wanna do
Gonna buy (gonna buy) somethin’ I could ride in
A-Take my girl (take my girl) datin’ at the drive-in
Our love’s gonna be written down in history
A-Just like Romeo and Juliet

I’m gonna buy her pretty presents
Just like the ones in a catalog
Gonna show (gonna show) how much I love
Let her know (let her know) one way or the other
Our love’s gonna be written down in history
A-Just like Romeo and Juliet

Just a fun song! Enjoy!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s