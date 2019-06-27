Comments
MIAMI (CBS NEWS) – It was debate night round two Thursday, as the next set of 10 candidates face off in the first week of primary debates of the 2020 presidential cycle.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner according to polls, is sharing the debate stage with less-known names like author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.
The other candidates vying for voters’ attention Thursday evening are: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Michael Bennet.
