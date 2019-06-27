Filed Under:Andrew Yang, Bernie Sanders, Campaign 2020, democratic debate, Democrats, Eric Swalwell, Joe Biden, John Hickenlooper, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Pete Buttigieg, presidential candidates


MIAMI (CBS NEWS) – It was debate night round two Thursday, as the next set of 10 candidates face off in the first week of primary debates of the 2020 presidential cycle.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner according to polls, is sharing the debate stage with less-known names like author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

The other candidates vying for voters’ attention Thursday evening are: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Michael Bennet.

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Marianne Williamson, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, former tech executive Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) take the stage during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

