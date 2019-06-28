  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The implosion of a building in downtown Dallas will happen Saturday morning and will cause street closures for about four hours in the area.

The building at 505 Ervay Street, also known as the Reserve Loan Life Building, will be imploded at around 7:30 a.m.

Reserve Loan Life Building in downtown Dallas. (Credit: CBS 11 News)

The safety zone for the implosion will be the area within Pacific Avenue, North Field Street, San Jacinto Street and North St. Paul Street. The City of Dallas created a picture to show the safety zone.

(Credit: City of Dallas)

According to the city, people will not be allowed to be outside or on top of buildings within the safety zone during the implosion.

The street closures for the area begin at 6 a.m. and are expected to reopen at around 10 a.m.

The city said off-duty Dallas police officers will be providing traffic control and blocking streets. DART trains near the safety zone will be delayed 10 minutes before and after the implosion.

