TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After reports of infant deaths linked to the company’s other inclined sleepers, Fisher-Price has recalled the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday.

Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards (Credit: The CPSC)

The CPSC said infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

This comes nearly three months after the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) called on the CPSC to issue a recall for the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, which has been tied to 32 infant deaths, according to consumer reports.

The 71,000 units that have been recalled have the model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11. The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher at 800-432-5437.

