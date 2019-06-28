FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth man who is accused of shooting his neighbor and his girlfriend weeks apart from each other, now has a chance to get out of jail.
Mark Jabben, 46, shot and killed his neighbor, 57-year-old Kevin Battle, in March. He claimed self-defense in that case and was never arrested.
Months later, he was arrested in connection with shooting his girlfriend, 56-year-old Theresa Ryan, in the shoulder May 10.
He was immediately arrested and taken into custody in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault against a family member with a weapon.
However, he was in jail less than a week.
Jabben was in court Friday afternoon after his attorney, Rob Hayden, filed a motion asking for bond.
Judge Chris Wolfe said he would hold Mark Jabben in jail without bond if the law allowed it. But because Texas law won’t allow it, Wolfe chose to impose a $50,000 bond.
If Jabben posts bail, he will be confined to his home and monitored. He’s also been ordered to not contact any of the victims or families.
Although Jabben is not allowed to contact Battle’s fiancee, Talydia Adams, she still expressed her discontent with the bond amount.
“It’s still not enough. I just want him in jail. Not out. Not out where he can do this to somebody else,” she said.