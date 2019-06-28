CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill Police said a man exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy in Crawford Park on Thursday, June 27.
The teen told police he was at the park playing with friends when they were confronted by a man who asked him to meet behind the bathrooms.
Unsure of why the man was asking him to meet there, the 13-year-old walked behind the bathroom and saw the man exposing himself.
The boy told the man he was calling police and the man ran off.
Police described the suspect this way:
An African-American, mid-20’s with beard approximately 1/2 inch in length and grayish hair, wearing a green polo style shirt, gray shorts and sandals.
Police said responding officers searched for the man for an extended period of time and were unable to locate him.
In the meantime, police said they have increased patrols in the area and other locations with community pools.
Police said people in the area should remain vigilant and if you see anyone marching this description, call police immediately.