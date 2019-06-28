



The 2019 State Fair of Texas is a little more than 90 days away, and Big Tex is officially looking for job applicants. Seasonal job applications are now available online for a variety of departments and positions. The State Fair is a beloved Texas tradition, so it’s easy to see why working at the Fair is just as fun as attending the annual event.

The Fair provides more than 7,000 seasonal job opportunities every year, with approximately 2,200 people employed directly by the State Fair of Texas. The minimum wage for job openings paid by the State Fair of Texas for 2019 is $11.15/hour, raised from $10.00/hour in 2018. As the annual event is a collection of small businesses, the remaining seasonal positions report to independent contractors including concessionaires, ride operators, and vendors. Applications for seasonal positions can be found online, with opportunities available in the following areas: Clean Team, Commercial Vendor Booths, Coupon Sales, Creative Arts, Food and Beverage, Games, Gates, Greenhouse/Landscape Operations, Guest Services, Livestock, Maintenance, Plumbing, and Security.

To apply for a seasonal position at the State Fair of Texas, please visit BigTex.com/Jobs. In addition to encouraging job seekers who don’t have access to a computer to visit their area public library, the Fair has partnered with several local organizations who will be opening their computer facilities to those wanting to fill out job applications. Assistance with the application process, resumes, creating professional email accounts, and virtual phone numbers will also be offered at specific locations through CARDBoard Project. Please find details on all participating locations below:

Cornerstone Baptist Church

1819 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

(214) 426-5468

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cornerstone Kitchen (with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project)

2815 S. Ervay St., Bldg B.

Dallas, TX 75215

(214) 421-5532

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Frazier House

4600 Spring Ave.

Dallas, TX 75210

(214) 324-4443

Mondays & Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Library (with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project)

2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

(972) 571-3202

Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

West Dallas Public Library (with online application assistance in partnership with CARDBoard Project)

2332 Singleton Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75212

(214) 670-6445

2nd & 4th Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Details related to future potential locations will be posted as they become available at BigTex.com/Jobs. Themed “Celebrating Texas Creativity,” the 2019 State Fair of Texas runs Friday, September 27 through Sunday, October 20 in Fair Park.