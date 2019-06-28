RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas Tollway Authority released traffic cam video that shows the deadly wrong-way crash around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Shiloh Road.
The Department of Public Safety said a driver sped 11 miles in the wrong direction before hitting a car head-on.
The crash happened right in front of a traffic camera.
The vehicle going the wrong way is at the top of the screen.
The camera shows the other vehicle’s brake lights come on moments before impact.
The crash in Richardson killed both the wrong-way driver and the driver of the vehicle hit.
The driver of the Honda Civic from the crash has been identified as Katherine S. Long, 22, from Frisco.
The driver of the Ford Taurus has been identified as Joseph M. Wallace, 53, from Rockwall.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials believe Long made a U-turn on the westbound side of the PGBT at Midway Road and began traveling the wrong way.