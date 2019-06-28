DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are seeking the publics assistance to find a man that assaulted a woman and knocked her to the ground Sunday morning.
At approximately 8 a.m. June 23, a female was near the 2800 block of North Hall Street, when she was approached by a Hispanic Male, possibly in his late 20s to 30s, athletic build, wearing a black workout pants with white stripes and a black shirt.
The male was also described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black hat with white writing and what appears to be a sticker with a circle, on the bill.
The male approached the female and knocked her to the ground. The female screamed, and the suspect fled on foot on Howell Street from North Hall Street.
Police advise citizens to be alert for any people in the vicinity of this reported offense.
Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
WATCH: Dallas Police Seek Assistance To Find Uptown Assaulter