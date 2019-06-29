DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in the homicide investigations of two black men that were murdered hours apart from each other in Dallas Friday.
At approximately 12:09 a.m. June 28, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Hidden Ridge Apartments located off W. Ferris Branch Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers found victim Kendrick Ruben, 26, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported Ruben to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Hours later, at 12:51 p.m., Dallas Police responded to the 2400 block of Locust Avenue regarding a possible dead body inside of a residence.
Officers found 53-year-old Lonnie Leyuas inside the residence deceased from homicidal violence.
Leyuas was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown if these crimes are related at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erica King at 214-671-3684 or Detective David Gilmore at 214-671-3608.