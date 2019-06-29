Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) — Severe thunderstorms made their way through North Texas Saturday evening with heavy rain, strong winds and a lot of lightning.
Most damage was reported in the Waxahachie and Red Oak area, where reports of fallen trees and power lines came in.
High winds came through around 7 p.m. and blew over a newly framed house in Waxahachie.
However, damage was minimal throughout the metroplex considering some citizens received quarter-sized hail.
All severe warnings for North Texas have expired and the storms are moving south.