(CBSDFW.COM) — Severe thunderstorms made their way through North Texas Saturday evening with heavy rain, strong winds and a lot of lightning.

Most damage was reported in the Waxahachie and Red Oak area, where reports of fallen trees and power lines came in.

High winds came through around 7 p.m. and blew over a newly framed house in Waxahachie.

Storm damage seen in Waxahachie (credit: Rick Cate)

However, damage was minimal throughout the metroplex considering some citizens received quarter-sized hail.

Hail in Merit, Texas (credit: Jeremiah Bowman)

All severe warnings for North Texas have expired and the storms are moving south.

