ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) — Ten people have been reported dead after a plane crash occurred shortly after takeoff this morning at the Addison Municipal Airport, the town of Addison confirmed.

A twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar around 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

The Beechcraft Super King Air 350 days before it crashed at Addison Municipal Airport June 30.

Officials said it later caught fire and was destroyed.

Although the hangar was unoccupied, there were no survivors onboard the aircraft, Addison Public Communications Director Mary Rosenbleeth said.

credit: TSM Fire Photography

Names of aircraft occupants have not been released at this time.

The tail number of the plane is N534FF.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available. 

