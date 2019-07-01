Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teenagers are dead and two others are seriously injured after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Old East Dallas late Sunday evening, police say.
Police responded to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue near Hall Street just before 11:30 p.m. and found four teenagers in the parking lot.
The four victims were transported to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.
The names of the victims have not been released but police say at least two of them are in their mid-teens.
Police are investigating the incident and do not have any suspects at this time.