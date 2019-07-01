Damage to an airplane hangar after a plane crash killed 10 people at the Addison Municipal Airport. (credit: Chopper 11)





– Later this morning investigators will return to the scene at the Addison Municipal Airport where a plane crashed Sunday morning killing 10 people onboard.

The twin-engine Beechcraft King Air plane crashed into a private hangar just after 9:00 a.m. Federal officials have confirmed two crew members and eight passengers were on the plane and all lost their lives.

The plane burst into flames when it hit the hanger, sending thick black smoke billing into the air. Before nightfall on Sunday investigators were able to walk through the charred crash scene.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the plane, that was headed from Addison to St. Petersburg Florida, to go down and say their focus today will be on trying to find perishable evidence.

In addition to identifying the dead, investigators will also gather more background information on those at the controls of the plane.

“We do not know the condition of the flight crew in terms of their prior experience,” explained National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg. “We don’t know if they’ve flown together or not. But that will definitely come out in the investigation. There will be a deep dive into the pilot’s background.”

It’s unclear what communication the plane had with air traffic controllers.

According to Landsberg, the exact owner of the plane hasn’t been identified since the craft was recently sold and the proper tail number isn’t known.

NTSB lead investigator Jennifer Rodi was able to confirm that the aircraft was previously owned by a charter company in Chicago. Rodi said investigators will be, “… looking into the man, the machine, and the environment. Man specifically; the flight crew onboard‚ their training, knowledge and experience as it applies to the aircraft and the operations.”

None of the names of those killed have been released since the next of kin for all the victims are still being notified.