



– There are reports that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is headed to New York to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, the two are sitting down to discuss an incident when Elliott allegedly had a run in with security and police in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, Zeke was handcuffed at a dance music festival after he shoved a security guard.

Elliott was reportedly spotted in the parking lot around 3 a.m. arguing with his girlfriend. Video posted on TMZ shows him using his body to prevent the woman from walking away several times.

Elliott pushes against an employee until the person falls into a metal gate after he and the woman stopped to speak with event staffers. Elliott was put in handcuffs and taken away after additional security and Las Vegas police got to the scene.

While Elliott was detained and not arrested, he could face punishment for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

It was in 2017 when Elliott was suspended six games for violating that very policy. That punishment came after Elliott’s former girlfriend made domestic violence allegations against the player. While police reports were filed and the City Attorney’s Office involved, Elliott was never charged or arrested.

The six-week punishment was the minimum number of games the NFL could penalize a first-time domestic violence offender, so that means should any action be taken by the NFL concerning the incident in May in Nevada the discipline could be more harsh.