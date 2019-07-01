DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A family of four with two students at area Catholic schools were among the victims of a plane crash at Addison Airport Sunday morning that killed ten and had no survivors, according to the Diocese of Dallas.
A twin-engine Beechcraft King Air plane crashed into a private hangar at around 9 a.m. Sunday as it was taking off. During a news conference later in the evening, federal officials said the victims were two crew members and eight passengers.
The identities of the ten victims have not been officially released by the medical examiner, but a church community is in mourning after the loss of their own.
The Diocese of Dallas identified the two students who died as Alice Maritato, a sophomore at John Paul II High School in Plano, and Dylan Maritato, an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School in Dallas.
Sources tell CBS 11 that the eight passengers who died were members of the Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas. The plane was headed from Addison to St. Petersburg, Florida.
The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation and is continuing to gather evidence as to what exactly caused the plane to crash.