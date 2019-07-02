  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All ten people killed in Sunday’s plane crash at the Addison Airport have been identified.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed the pilot was Howard Cassady, 71.

Two other people on the plane who died were John Titus, 61 and his wife, Mary Titus, 60.

A family of four were among the other victims.  Brian and Ornella Ellard and her children, Alice Maritato, 15 and Dylan, 13.

Brian Ellard died in the plane crash at Addison Airport (courtesy: Facebook)

Ornella Ellard died in the Addison Airport plane crash (courtesy: Facebook)

The co-pilot was Mathew Palmer, 27.

Matthew “MJ” Palmer was the co-pilot in the deadly crash at Addison Airport (courtesy: Facebook)

Husband and wife, Stephen and Gina Thelen also died in the crash.

Steve Thelen died in the Addison Airport plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board shared new information Tuesday, including how quickly into the flight the pilots realized there was a problem.

Plane wreckage at Addison Airport (CBS 11)

“The tower cleared the flight to take off from runway 15 about 1 minute before the end of the recording. Crew comment consistent with confusion occurred about 12 seconds before the end of the recording. Crew comment regarding a problem with the left engine occurred about 8 seconds before the end of the recording.”

Investigators have not yet released those recordings to the public.

They said they continue to look at the plane’s maintenance records, the pilots’ training history and whatever evidence they can salvage from the hanger the plane crashed into.

They also have several videos showing the crash.

Investigators said they hope to release a preliminary accident report within a matter of weeks.

 

