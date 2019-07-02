DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday after an incident in Las Vegas in May where Elliott was handcuffed after shoving a security guard.

Elliott posted the following statement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident.

I’ve worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me.

I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision.

I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again.

Elliott was reportedly spotted in the parking lot around 3 a.m. arguing with his girlfriend. Video posted on TMZ shows him using his body to prevent the woman from walking away several times.

Elliott pushes against an employee until the person falls into a metal gate after he and the woman stopped to speak with event staffers. Elliott was put in handcuffs and taken away after additional security and Las Vegas police got to the scene.

While Elliott was detained and not arrested, he could face punishment for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

It was in 2017 when Elliott was suspended six games for violating that very policy. That punishment came after Elliott’s former girlfriend made domestic violence allegations against the player. While police reports were filed and the City Attorney’s Office involved, Elliott was never charged or arrested.

The six-week punishment was the minimum number of games the NFL could penalize a first-time domestic violence offender, so that means should any action be taken by the NFL concerning the incident in May in Nevada the discipline could be more harsh.