NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – While many Americans won’t be working on the Fourth of July, chances are they’ll be spending some time on the roadways.
Realizing that streets and highways will probably be busy, the driver risk management company Lytx analyzed data from 2018 to determine which U.S. cities had the riskiest driving behaviors.
The data, analyzed by machine, artificial intelligence and human review, gave some insight on driving behavior across the country.
“The Fourth of July can be a wonderful holiday to celebrate with friends and family, but traveling during the period isn’t without risks,” said Del Lisk, vice president at Lytx. “We were able to identify the American cities with the highest number of risky driving events, riskiest time of day and the top risky behaviors exhibited.”
Top 10 Riskiest Cities to Drive in between July 3 and July 5
- Newark, New Jersey
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Chicago, Illinois
- Los Angeles, California
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Dallas, Texas
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Houston, Texas
- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Bethlehem, New Jersey
Riskiest Times of Day to Drive Across the Country between July 3 and July 5
- Morning from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Afternoon from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nighttime from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Top Riskiest Behaviours Observed between July 3 and July 5
- Following distance: ≥ 1 sec to < 2 sec
- Driving unbelted
- Speed violation
