FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is asking for the resignation of a man tasked with creating unity in the city.

“This position as Human Relations Commissioner demands that you be respectful and equitable with all people,” Mayor Price said. “That’s what that commission’s about. Certainly we didn’t have that here.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price (CBS 11)

Mike Steele is a member of the city’s Human Relations Commission which was designated to address racial disparities within the city.

Mayor Price said she was recently alerted to what she describes as Steele’s “disrespectful and inappropriate Facebook posts” regarding transgender people, Muslims and immigrants, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

CBS 11 reached out to Steele, but has not heard back.

