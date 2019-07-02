Comments
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A nationwide AT&T network outage has been resolved after an issue affected 911 calls through cellphones in North Texas Tuesday morning, officials say.
Numerous agencies from North Texas, including Frisco, Keller, North Richland Hills and Southlake, tweeted about the outage and urged residents to call their local police department’s non-emergency numbers.
At around 8:15 a.m., AT&T sent out a statement that said the issue was fixed.
“Earlier this morning some wireless customers may have been unable to connect to 911. This has been resolved and we apologize to anyone who was affected.”