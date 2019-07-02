Filed Under:America, Blue, Boom, DFW News, Family, Fireworks, fun, Independence Day, Parade, Party, Patriotic, Red, Uncle Sam, White


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Here is a list of Independence Day Celebrations that are taking place across North Texas this week.

***IMPORTANT – Be aware that some celebrations do not take place on July 4th. Check at the links provided if times are not listed.

Addison:
Addison Kaboom Town!
July 3, 4 p.m. – midnight
Addison Circle Park

Arlington – July 3rd
http://lightuparlington.com/

Rangers post-game fireworks (July 3 and July 4)
Wednesday, July 3 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 4 vs. Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 p.m.

Dallas Fireworks shows:

  • Wednesday, July 3rd
    Red, White and Boom on the Bridge – Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
  • Thursday, July 4th
    Fair Park Fourth
  • Thursday, July 4th
    Five on the 4th – Klyde Warren Park

More details from the city at this link

Denton
Fourth Of July In Denton – Details

Duncanville:
City of Duncanville Independence Day Celebration – July 4, 2019 – Armstrong Park, located at 100 James Collins Blvd. Details

Fort Worth:
Fort Worth’s Fourth –
July 4, – Panther Island Pavilion – Details

Frisco:
Frisco Freedom Fest –
July 4,
Frisco Square – Details

Garland Spangled Spectacular, Firewheel Town Center, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m., Details

Grapevine:
37th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza – Details

Hurst:
Stars & Stripes –
Thursday, July 4 –
5:00 – 10:00 PM –
Hurst Community Park Soccer Fields,
601 Precinct Line Road. Details

Irving Independence Day Fireworks Show
Lake Carolyn, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., Details

Lewisville:
Sounds of Red, White & Lewisville – July 3 – Details

McKinney
Red, White and Boom – Details

Roanoke:
Roanoke’s Annual Independence Day Celebration.
Wednesday, July 3rd starting at 6pm! Details

Rowlett Fireworks on Main,
Pecan Grove Park, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., Details

Princeton:
July 3 at the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park in Princeton, TX. Details

Non-fireworks events:

Southlake:
Join Us for Stars and Stripes 2019 – Celebrating 20 Years –

Rowlett Freedom 5K on Main, Main Street, Rowlett, 7:15 a.m., Details

Five on the 4th, Klyde Warren Park, 8:00 a.m., Details

Irving Independence Day Parade and Reception, Irving Heritage District, 9:00 a.m. – Noon, Details

