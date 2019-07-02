ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal investigators are hoping the cockpit voice recorder will answer some questions as to why a small plane crashed at the Addison Municipal Airport on Sunday.

Two crew members and eight passengers, all members of Dallas’ Bent Tree Country Club, died when the Beechcraft King Air crashed into an airport hanger Sunday morning.

CBS 11 News has learned the identities of 9 of the 10 victims, including a family of four.

Confirmed dead are Brian Ellard, 52, an artist and co-owner of the restaurant Mille Lire in Oaklawn; his wife, Ornella, an interior designer; her 15-year-old daughter, Alice Maritato, a sophomore at John Paul II High School in Plano; and her 13-year-old son, Dylan Maritato, an 8th grader at All Saints Catholic School.

Also aboard the plane were Stephen and Gina Thelen of Plano and co-pilot, Matt “MJ” Palmer, a graduate of Boswell High School in Fort Worth, who was married just last year.

The presiding director of Tennis Competitors of Dallas said in an email Monday that a league director, Mary Titus, and her husband, John, were also among those killed in the accident.

The plane was scheduled to fly to St. Petersburg, Florida. Witnesses and local authorities said the aircraft struggled to gain altitude then veered into the hangar not far from a busy commercial strip and densely populated residential neighborhoods.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said at a news conference Monday afternoon that the cockpit voice recorder was being analyzed at the board’s laboratory in Washington. Comments between pilots and background noise from recorders sometimes helps investigators understand what went wrong.

The private plane was not required to have a flight data recorder, a device that tracks the performance of virtually every system on board. The fire was so intense that investigators only know that the landing wheels were still in their down position when the plane struck the hangar. The rest of the craft was destroyed.

Without a flight data recorder and with little of the plane remaining, NTSB investigators will rely on physical evidence at the crash site, videos, radar information and witness accounts to determine the cause of the crash.

“NTSB has been doing accident analysis for a very long time, and usually we can get pretty close,” said board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

Todd DeSimone, the general manager of Chicago-based jet charter company Planemasters, said Monday that he sold the plane to an Addison-based company called EE Operations.

No one has responded to a message left at a phone number associated with EE Operations. The company’s agent in Delaware, where EE Operations is registered, said it would forward a request for comment.

Federal Aviation Administration records list an Addison business address for the company. A receptionist at the building said through an intercom that she could not comment on the crash and declined to let a reporter inside Monday afternoon.

The twin-engine plane’s tail number, N511EF, was registered in April, FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Monday. The FAA registry confirmed that the plane was registered to EE Operations.

The pilots used the plane’s previous tail number in radio communications Sunday and for the flight plan, said Lunsford, who added that questions about why they were using the old number would be addressed in the investigation.

Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town of Addison, said the plane was taking off at the south end of the airport and had just lifted off the runway when it veered left, dropped its left wing and went into the hangar.

Witness David Snell, who was getting ready to fly from Addison with a friend Sunday morning, told CBS 11 that the plane didn’t sound right on takeoff.

“I saw it when they were mid-air, a few hundred feet above the ground, but we knew something was wrong because it didn’t sound right. It didn’t sound like a King Air,” Snell said.

Air-traffic control tower audio from around the time of the crash does not capture any pilot indicating an emergency or trouble with a plane. But pilots waiting to take off soon thereafter can be heard seeking updates and being told repeatedly to wait.

Textron Aviation, the manufacturer of Beechcraft planes, is working with the NTSB in the agency’s investigation of the Addison crash and is prohibited from offering further comment, company spokeswoman Stephanie Harder said Monday.

Lunsford, the FAA spokesman, said “it’s still too early to draw any conclusions about any apparent similarities between this accident and any others.”

While officials said they were examining records for the pilots involved in the Texas crash and the plane’s maintenance, they did not give any information on either. The plane was 2 years old and would have undergone two annual inspections, Landsberg said.

