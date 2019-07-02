(CBS 11) – Would you believe that an instrumental recorded and performed by a man and his orchestra, who primarily performed more for use in movies and on TV, had a #1 hit in the summer of 1969? Well, it’s true!
Henry Mancini (born April 16, 1924 and passed away on June 14, 1994 at age 70) was one of the top orchestra leaders in America, especially in the 1960s.
Much of his musical works were for either TV shows or motion pictures. But he had his one and only #1 hit toward the end of their Billboard charting days.
“Love Theme From Romeo & Juliet,” also known as “A Time For Us” was written for the 1968 movie, “Romeo & Juliet” starring Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey.
It was released in May 1969 and not only was it a #1 hit on the Hot 100, it was a #1 Adult Contemporary hit for eight weeks. It was written by Nino Rota, produced by Joe Reisman, and ran 2:32 on the RCA Victor label. There are a couple of different lyrics for this song but I think we will let Mancini & his orchestra perform it their way…sans lyrics!
If this song doesn’t tug at your heart……
Enjoy.