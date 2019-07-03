SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 2-year-old boy was killed and his father was seriously injured after two gunmen who demanded money shot them at a residential complex north of Houston.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, his father and a friend of the father were sitting in an open garage late Tuesday in Spring when they were approached by the suspects.
It’s not clear what led to the gunfire but the child was shot and died at the scene. The 2-year-old was later identified as Ivory West Jr.
His father was shot multiple times and airlifted to a hospital. The friend was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.
Authorities said the child’s mother came outside after hearing what she thought were fireworks and was accosted by one of the suspects who demanded money from her. She said she didn’t have any and the suspects fled.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez was at the scene where he talked to KTRK and condemned the child’s killing.
“A 2-year-old was brutally murdered for no apparent reason,” Gonzalez said.
He added, “This is simply unacceptable. As a community we can’t accept it.”
