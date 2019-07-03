  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LUFKIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell says a Walmart in Lufkin is where a woman was seen opening a tub of Tin Roof ice cream, licking the top of it and putting it back in the freezer.

The now viral video led to an investigation by police and Blue Bell.

An inspection of the ice cream at the Walmart found one half gallon of Tin Roof to be compromised, Blue Bell said in a news release Wednesday.

“Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with,” Blue Bell said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.”

Walmart customer licks Blue Bell ice cream (@BlindDensetsu)

Blue Bell went on to say, “The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information.”

Lufkin Police are trying to identify and locate the woman in the video.

