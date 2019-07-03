



– A vigil for 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung drew a crowd of dozens, who placed lit candles near the site where his body was found Wednesday morning.

Denton police say a neighbor discovered him inside their SUV, more than 15 hours after his mother reported him missing from the family’s apartment, just two buildings away.

Police say she was overcome with emotion at news of his death and taken to a hospital. She returned home in the afternoon, where family friends say she remains in a deep state of grief.

“She cannot walk. She cannot speak,” said Gyanendra Bohara, after leaving the family home.

Family videos posted to YouTube show the boy trying to open his home’s front door, running alongside the street and playfully hiding from his father.

Police believe he may have gotten out and wandered over to the SUV, which family friends say resembles his parents’.

“The boy liked to be in the car, and he opened some doors, like randomly,” said GIriss Oli, who knows the family.

Denton police swarmed the area Tuesday using dogs, drones, a helicopter and more than 100 volunteers from the public to search anywhere a child might hide.

Officers peeked in cars, but say tinted windows and a sun shade made it difficult to see inside the vehicle where the boy was ultimately found.

“I just wish there was more that could have been done to find him,” said Taylor Olvera, who lives in the area.

Denton police are waiting on a medical examiner to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.

