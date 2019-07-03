



Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not be suspended after an investigation into an incident that happened in Las Vegas back in May, the NFL announced Wednesday afternoon.

The incident involved Elliott being handcuffed after he was seen pushing against an event employee who then fell into a metal gate. In a video posted by TMZ, Elliott was also reportedly seen arguing with his girlfriend in a parking lot at around 3 a.m. and using his body to prevent the woman from walking away.

Elliott was detained but not arrested. The NFL soon conducted an investigation after the incident occurred, where it interviewed witnesses, security personnel and more.

The 23-year-old met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday where they reviewed the league’s personal conduct policy and the consequences for breaking that policy.

“Mr. Elliott acknowledged that he demonstrated poor judgment and committed to make better choices in the future. He volunteered to take advantage of the resources available to help him continue to grow personally,” the league said in a statement.

The league, ultimately, decided that the Las Vegas incident did not violate the personal conduct policy and no further action was needed.

After the meeting Tuesday, Elliott released a statement on Twitter where he regretted the actions that took place.