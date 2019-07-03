Filed Under:Beach, Bird, Birds, cigarette butt, cigarettes, Debris, dog waste, environment, Food Waste, Litter, Littering, medical waste, plastic trash, trash, Trash can, trash heap, waste disposal, Waste Management, Wildlife


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – It was in June when a photographer captured what she believed were sweet photos of a mother bird feeding her chick on a Florida beach.

It wasn’t long before she discovered what she photographed was instead a sobering picture of the impact of littering on wildlife.

The disturbing images feature a mother bird feeding her small chick a cigarette butt — and the baby walking with the item in its mouth.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

