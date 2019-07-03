



Worn, torn or tattered, the rules on displaying and handling American flags don’t fade.

The F.L.A.G. Program was created to instill pride and respect among students toward the United States Flag and their State Flag.

Students who participate in the program will be recognized with a Citizenship Award presented by the sponsors of the F.L.A.G. Program. This will be the model for all school districts to duplicate and emulate.

The United States Flag Code outlines proper flag etiquette for everything from properly folding a flag to flying a flag correctly. It even describes in great detail how to retire an American flag respectfully.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” states the code. Thus, when a flag is tattered beyond repair, it’s time for it to be retired.

There are several ways to respectfully dispose of the American flag without showing disgrace, according to the code. The most common method is burning it in a special ceremony.

The Veterans Department of Affairs suggests starting by folding the flag in a customary triangle manner. Then prepare a large enough fire space to sufficiently burn the flag completely. Next place the flag in the fire and while it burns, individuals at the ceremony should salute or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Finally, end the ceremony with a moment of silence and bury the ashes once the flag is completely consumed.

Many groups that hold annual or semi-annual flag retirement ceremonies often have their own unique traditions they also follow. But these are the minimum steps everyone should at least follow when they retire an American Flag.