AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 5, 2019 as the special election date to fill the Texas House of Representatives District 100 seat recently vacated by former Representative Eric Johnson.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (CBS 11)

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Early voting will begin on Monday, October 21, 2019.

To read Governor Abbott’s full special election proclamation, click here.

Johnson was elected Dallas Mayor on June 8 when he defeated Scott Griggs in a runoff election.

 

