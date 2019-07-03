  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:child found, child found dead, denton, Denton Police, DFW News, Missing Child, Sarbesh Gurung, search, Volunteers


DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Throughout the day Wednesday, some of the strangers who hurried to volunteer to help police in the search for 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung returned to the neighborhood to share in the grieving family’s sorrow.

The child was found dead in a neighbor’s SUV around 6:00 a.m.

2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung was found dead after going missing in Denton (Denton PD)

“I just wanted to bring a little stuffed animal,” says Caroline Hallman. “They have a festival in Nepal for dogs.”

Hallman, a UNT student, rode her bicycle to the area to drop off a stuffed animal and a card to remind the toddler’s parents that here, even strangers care.

“They’re newcomers here, too,” says Hallman. “It’s pretty universal to care about children… and I’m thinking about them.”

It was the kind of compassion that took center stage on Tuesday as Hallman joined upwards of 200 volunteers who quickly gathered to get direction from police, hoping desperately to bring Sarbesh safely home.

Dozens of people volunteered to help search for missing 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung in Denton on Tuesday. (CBS 11)

“I’m a mother and I’m a grandmother,” said Jeannette Fudge on Wednesday. She says she was shaken to learn that the child died just steps from home.

“Oh my God,” breathed Fudge. “I got in tears when my daughter called me at work. I feel for them. I really do. It’s devastating.”

Jimmy Hoxha manages an apartment building near where the family lives and says he didn’t hesitate when word spread of the crisis.

“We went to the bushes over there, we check over there… we went inside the boiler room, nothing,” recalls Hoxha, gesturing across the area. “We search everywhere, basically.”

Now, with the search ended, he says he also shares in the community’s sadness.

“I’m sorry what happened to them,” says Hoxha. “I feel very, very sorry for their loss.”

“It shows that Denton can come together,” says Fudge. “We are a family. It hits home. We can all come together and work together as a team.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s