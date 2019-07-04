  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a shooting at the CBS television station building in Dallas.

According to a security guard, it was in the late evening/early morning hours when a car drove past and he saw a white flash come from inside.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

At least one large pane of glass in a wall of windows was shattered after being hit by a bullet.

The CBS Tower, in the 12000 block of N. Central Expressway, is home to the Dallas bureau of CBS 11 News, advertising and sales for KTVT/KTXA and a number offices for private businesses.

The security guard was the only person in the lobby at the time of the shooting and he was not injured.

