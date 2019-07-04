DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Denton State Supported Living Center resident who was reported missing last week was found dead today on the center’s property.
On June 29, the Denton Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating LeCarvin DeKevin “Kevin” Lewis, a 41-year-old black male with an intellectual disorder and several physical ailments.
Police informed citizens that Lewis was missing a front tooth, walked with an “unusual gait” and was last seen on foot near the 3900 block of State School Road.
Around 11:22 a.m. July 4, Denton Safety Dispatch received a call from the supported living center that Lewis had been found on the property.
Officials were dispatched to the scene where Lewis was confirmed dead.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.