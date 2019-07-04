DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a stolen vehicle is dead after running a red light and crashing early Thursday morning in Dallas, police say.
Police say officers responded to the crash at around 2:15 a.m. at Skillman Street and Royal Lane involving a stolen Nissan Altima and a Dodge Charger.
According to the investigation, the Altima was going southbound on Skillman Street when it ran a red light and crashed into the Charger that was going eastbound on Royal Lane.
Police say the driver and front passenger of the Altima were ejected. They were both transported to a hospital where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger is in critical condition. Their identities have not been released.
There were no injuries reported by police from the Charger.
According to police, the Altima was reported stolen out of Mesquite.