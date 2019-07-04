HURST, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Hurst Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 12:24 p.m. July 4, a driver of a green Ford F150 pick-up truck allegedly experienced vehicle problems and was stopped on the outside lane of westbound State Highway 10, police said.
Witnesses said the driver of the truck, who’s identity has not been released, exited his vehicle and walked around to the rear of the truck, when a black Nissan Pathfinder ran into the truck, striking and killing the pedestrian.
The Nissan driver, 29-year-old Christopher Thompson, was arrested at the scene for a suspended license and drug paraphernalia charges.
However, there are currently no charges relating to the death pending at this time.