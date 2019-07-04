NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s a food athletics competition like no other and a Texan will be among those bellying up to the table.
Competitive eaters are preparing to scarf down dozens of hot dogs and buns Thursday at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on New York’s Coney Island boardwalk.
For the second year in a row Austin native Juan Neave is among the 18 male and 18 female contestants competing for the $20,000 grand prize.
The competition gives the eaters 10 minutes to chow down on as many dogs (and buns) as they can.
Eleven-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will defend last year’s record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes. He said Wednesday he plans to “find a rhythm and do what it takes” to win.
Miki Sudo, the reigning champion of the women’s competition, hopes to win her sixth consecutive title. She ate 37 franks last year.
Thousands gather to watch the spectacle every year, with millions more tuning in on television.
